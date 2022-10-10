The Young and the Restless needs to bring back Doug Davidson during the 50 year celebrations

Doug Davidson Soap Opera News Screenshot

Doug Davidson and Paul Williams are trending

The Young and the Restless is consistently the number one daytime drama and is celebrating 50 years of being on the air. The CBS soap will continue with observations until May of 2023. Fan-favorite characters like Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Daniel Romalatti (Michael Graziatti) are returning to Genoa City but there is one actor that viewers really want to see. Fans still hope Doug Davidson and his beloved character Paul Williams will return.

.There is a lot of action on Y&R right now with Newman Enterprises planning to take over Hamilton Winters and an increased focus on the Abbott family. Davidson had been on the CBS soap for more than 40 years when without notice the writers stopped using his character. His followers complained on social media, sent emails, and even started a petition to bring him back but it was to no avail. The soap vet eventually thanked his loyal fans but said he did not see himself ever returning to The Young and the Restless.

The actor was trending after Sunday night when his name was the answer to a Jeopardy question and The Young and the Restless viewers are yet again hoping Doug and Paul will return to Genoa City. This would really be a blessing for the many fans who love both the character as well as the actor. Nothing has been said about either being on the air but if the powers that be really care about the opinion of the people who have kept the show going for half a century perhaps they might offer Davidson a sweet deal lthat he will accept.