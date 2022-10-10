The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Courtney Hope desires Sally Spectra to crossover back to The Bold and the Beautiful

Courtney Hope TV Line screenshot

Courtney Hope desires a crossover

Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) on The Young and the Restless would enjoy a crossover where her character went back to The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress says some Y&R fans may not know the history of the character while there may be B&B viewers who don't know what happened to Sally. Those who watch both CBS soaps are up to date on what happened.

On The Bold and the Beautiful Wyatt Spencer ( Darren Brooks) broke Sally's heart by reuniting with his high school sweetheart Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). In desperation, Sally pretended she had a terminal illness in order to win Wyatt back but her plan blew up in her face and she left town. If she returned to LA Sally would find the landscape to be very different. Wyatt is barely shown these days and there is no mention of Bowden who has reportedly been fired from B&B.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who was the first man in town to break Sally's heart is now a shell of his former self. When Pierce Forde had the role Thomas gave Sally millions of dollars to help her with her fashion house. Since she left town Thomas has had a mental breakdown that was responsible for his pursuit of Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) until she crashed her car and died. He resumed his fixation on Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) and now may have framed his stepmom Brooke Logan for calling CPS.

If the writers for The Young and the Restless agree with Courtney Hope's idea they certainly could find a reason for her to return to LA and find someone there she can connect to on The Bold and the Beautiful so stay tuned.