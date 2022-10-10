The Bold and the Beautiful fans desire big changes to the CBS Soap

Brooke Ridge and Taylor CBS B&B screenshot

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are not happy with recent developments on the show because the writers have ignored what viewers desire. Those who watch the soap are what keeps it going and for years the pleas of the faithful have not been heeded.

Thomas needs a life and a love life

Matthew Ashford's character Thomas Forrester has basically been made the series clown. He fell in love with a mannequin that looked just like Hope Logan Spencer (Anika Noell) and was locked in a cage by Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears). His best friend Vinny (Joe LociCerro) died after purposefully running into the road in front of a car and these are only a few of the wacky things that surround Thomas. B&B fans say he needs a life outside of always working at Forrester Creations and he also needs a real love life. Viewers do not understand why the writers will not develop this character.

The sun does not rise and shine with Brooke

All roads and all men seem to find Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She has been involved with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and both of his sons Rodge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). For decades she has gone back and forth between Ridge and Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is also panting after the blonde. No matter how much viewers complain it seems Brooke remains the center of the universe on The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers are also furious that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) was brought back to the show only to become tangled up in Brooke's world again.

Liam Steffy and Hope

At this present time, Steffy Forrester (Jackqueline Wood) seems happy with John Finnegan ( Tanner Novlin) but how long will this last? Many B&B viewers are not convinced that the triangle involving Steffy, Liam Spencer ( Scott Clifton) and Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) will happen again. Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful want to see fresh new material that does not revolve around the same issues but will the writers ever comply?