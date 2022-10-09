Justin Barber promised allegiance to Ridge then disappeared from The Bold and the Beautiful

Aaron D Spears Daytime Emmy's screenshot

An unsolved B&B mystery

One of the strangest mysteries on The Bold and the Beautiful in recent years is the disappearance of Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears). The actor had his best scenes ever on the CBS soap when he betrayed Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), locked Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in a cage, and then in a heated showdown was dismissed by Bill.

Barber later showed up in the Forrester Creations office of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and promised his allegiance along with info that would destroy Dollar Bill. B&B fans waited to see if Ridge would accept the offer and if Justin would really turn on Bill again but the character has not been seen since. Spears was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work in that storyline and during an interview with Soap Central he said he was not sure where Justin's loyalties really were.

Spears said executive producer Brad Bell congratulated him on his Emmy nod and Aaron spoke as if the drama would continue for Bill, Ridge, and Justin but it did not. Barber seems to have disappeared into thin air and is no longer mentioned and fans feel shortchanged at not being able to see if he would align with the Forresters against Bill Spencer.

WIll Aaron D Spears return to B&B?

Spears has been placed on contract only to return to recurring status several times over the years and he says he just rolls with the punches because after all, it is "their show." There are quite a few fan favorites who disappear from the CBS soap for long periods of time like Pam Douglas (Allie Mills) Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) and Brigette Forrester (Ashley Jones). Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have also taken note that the soap does not retain characters of color for any length of time as well.

Nothing has been said regarding Aaron Spears returning to The Bold and the Beautiful and if he does the landscape has changed. Ridge is not eager to get even with Bill because he was instrumental in John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin) being reunited switch his family. If, however, Ridge chooses Taylor Hayes (Krista Clark) and Bill begins dating Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) again things could change and Justin show up to assist Ridge in sticking it to his frenemy.