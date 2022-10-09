Katie's future in jeopardy on The Bold and the Beautiful

Dollar Bill and Katie CBS B&B screenshot

Katie may not have a viable future on B&B

Heather Tom recently assured fans that she was not leaving The Bold and the Beautiful but she is on recurring status as she is also working behind the scenes as a director. Tom has directed for B&B, Dynasty, and other television shows. This causes a problem for her soap character Katie Logan who has not been seen in quite some time. The last few times she was on screen it was not in a major storyline.

Spoilers are saying that Katie will soon show up again and have a heart-to-heart talk with her estranged husband Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Once again Katie will make it absolutely clear that she will not compete with her sister Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for Bill's affection. Brooke is currently in Aspen being dumped by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who believes she called CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Katie will stand her ground

B&B fans suspect Thomas used the voice-changing app that belongs to his son Douglas Forrester ((Henry Joseph Samiri) and framed his stepmother. Once Ridge tells Brooke to get lost she will return to LA where Dollar Bill is going to console her. Katie is determined she will not go back to Bill unless he can commit only to her. There is no way Katie can sustain a relationship with Bill or anyone else if she does not have screen time.

Bill will attempt to convince Katie he is committed to her but Tom showing up every two or three months only to chat with Brooke and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) is not going to work where a relationship is concerned. This is why the writers will probably have the character walk away from Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have already predicted that Ridge will reunite with Taylor and Dollar Bill with Brooke but it will only last until the truth is revealed. Heather Tom's fans are always glad to see her but there's no way she can be in any front-burner storylines now that she is no longer on contract.