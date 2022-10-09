Esme makes a startling announcement to Nikolas on General Hospital

Nikolas and Esme ABC General Hospital screenshot

Esme has a secret

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) will be shocked to see Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) live and well and inside his home at Wyndamere. It's amazing that for a place that is supposed to be guarded like Fort Knox and under lock and key people come and go undetected at will. It is being teased that Esme might be pregnant and will use this as leverage to bend Nik to her will.

Whether or not she is carrying his child spoilers say Esme will reveal something that stops the prince in his tracks. It is also being suggested that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) will walk in on her husband and her enemy and will lose it. Ava is angry with Nikolas but she detests Esme and will not be pleased that she is living, breathing, and back at Wyndemere.

Will there be another Cassadine heir?

Esme has been wearing an oversized black cloak with a hood so if she opens the coat and reveals she is visibly expecting a baby this will only make things worse. General Hospital fans are eager for the truth about Ms. Prince to be revealed and to find out who gave birth to her. At one point it was suggested that Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner) is her mother but the timeline is all wrong.

There is also the fact that Cody Bell might be Mac Scorpio's (John J York) son. It does not seem logical that both Mac and Felicia would find out they have adult children they did not know about but anything is possible in Port Charles. General Hospital viewers are hoping that Esme's connection to Ryan and the name of her birth mother will soon come to light. If she is carrying another Cassadine heir this will only add to the torment she has been inflicting so stay tuned.