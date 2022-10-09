The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea and Chance are a real possibility

Chelsea and Chance Soap Opera Spy Screenshot

Chelsea and Chance could become romantic

No one wants to see it happen but Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) could end up in a relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers have teased several hook-ups where Ms. Lawson is concerned but none of them have materialized. She flirted with and kissed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) bonded with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) again and even spent time with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow).

Each time it looked as though Chelsea might get closer to one of her ex-lovers it did not work out. Now Chance seems to be her knight in shining armor and perhaps this is just what she needs. In recent weeks Chelsea has been at odds with Billy and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) regarding telling Johnny Abbott ( Paxton Mishkind) that she is his birth mother and she believes Adam and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) think she is having a mental breakdown.

Chance and Chelsea both are misunderstood

Chelsea's relationship with Nick as well as Chloe Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are not what they used to be and Chance seems to turn up each time she needs consoling. He has at least twice run into her at Chancellor Park and has been a listening ear. Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) does not think her husband is putting his family first and she disagrees with him that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) should be allowed to spend time with their son Dominic CHancellor (Rain and River Ware).

The Young and the Restless writers could allow Chance and Chelsea to have an affair just to bring some drama to his marriage and finally give Ms. Lawson a romantic life. The duo is connecting in an easygoing manner and both are misunderstood in Genoa City. It would not take much for them to go beyond the friend zone so stay tuned to find out how this turns out..