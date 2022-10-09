Eden McCoy shares her feelings about Joss and Dex

Joss and Dex ABC General Hospital screenshot

Eden McCoy is excited about the possibilities for Josslyn

Eden McCoy is a fan favorite who has grown up in front of the camera while portraying Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital. Viewers have enjoyed her sweet romance with Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) but many suspected that Joss's DNA would end the relationship and that day might be here. McCoy recently gave an interview to Soap Opera Digest. where she discussed her character's future and said the following about her possible new love interest Dex Heller (Evan Hoffer).

"We just started working together so everything is still pretty new, but he’s really great and the material we’ve had is fun. It’s all about reading in between the lines with him and it’s a matter of working together to bring out that chemistry and the mystery of what both of the characters are both feeling, because they’re in a complicated situation,”

Joss and Dex will be different from Josslyn and Cam

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has picked up on the chemistry between Joss and Dex and has questioned her friend but has not received any clarity. Josselyn has no idea that her brother Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell ) is Dex's real boss who hired him to dig up dirt on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). It's not clear if this revelation will come before or after Joss gets in over her head but fans are certain that she will not be able to resist the mysterious newcomer in Port Charles.

McCoy ended her interview with SOD by saying the following: “It’s fun to try to find those moments and those beats to play that aren’t necessarily written down. He’s so respectful, a total professional, and he gets along with everybody on set. I couldn’t ask for a better new scene partner. There’s definitely a physical attraction there, but there are so many reasons that it can’t happen, and I think those kinds of stories are almost the most interesting to watch.”

Be sure to tune in to General Hospital and find out not if but when the heat intensifies between Joss and Dex and what it means for Cam.