Vincent Irizarry is back in the saddle in Wild West Chronicles

Vincent Irizarry is a beloved actor who has had memorable roles in a number of daytime drama series. He first gained recognition portraying Lujack and Nick on GUIDING LIGHT, then Scott on SANTA BARBARA, David on ALL MY CHILDREN and a different David on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Deimos on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and Dr. Jordan Armstrong on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. In August 2020 he announced he was appearing in WILD WEST CHRONICLES in the episode that aired in April 2021 and now he is back in the saddle again!

The actor recently announced the following on Instagram" " Great day shooting another episode of INSP’s WILD WEST CHRONICLES (now on Peacock),” “Season three, reprising the role of Judge Isaac Parker opposed once again the character Bass Reeves, played wonderfully by Byron P. Jackson as well as Zach Chyz in the role of Marks.”

Irizarry added that in season one his character was part of the retelling of "the extraordinary story of Bass Reeves, a one-time slave who escaped slavery, then lived with the Cherokee Indians, learning how to track, hunt, and speak their language". “After the Emancipation Proclamation,” “he returned to live in Arkansas only to become the first black man to become a U.S. Marshal in our nation’s history, deputized by Judge Parker. Mr. Reeves went on to become one of the most successful Marshals of his time throughout his nearly 30-year career. He said of WILD WEST CHRONICLES "It’s definitely a series worth watching!”