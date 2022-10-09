Indigenous People Day is October 10

Indigenous People's Day Unsplash

Indigenous People's Day is replacing Columbus Day

Indigenous People Day is observed on the second Monday in October and in 2022 falls on the 10th. When I was attending elementary school in the 1960s we celebrated Columbus Day on October 12. There was a poem that was said every year which was "Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492." In the 1970s and 1980s, Native Americans began complaining about the misdeeds of Christopher Columbus.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes, celebrates, recognizes, and honors the beautiful traditions and cultures of the Indigenous People, not only in the United States but around the world. In 1971 Columbus Day was changed to the second Monday of each month and Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first brought up in 1977 at a U.N. international conference on discrimination.

America is embracing Indigenous People's Day

The first state to recognize the day was South Dakota in 1989. Berkeley, California, and Santa Cruz were next. Although the day was still considered Columbus Day increasing numbers of people began calling it Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate "the rich culture and the lives of the Native American people".

For the Native Americans, Columbus Day was always painful as it glorified 500 years of colonial torture and oppression by European explorers who settled in America. Indigenous Peoples’ Day draws attention to the pain, trauma, and broken promises that were erased by the celebration of Columbus Day. Before the arrival, of Christopher Columbus, the indigenous Americans were successful with self-sufficient communities that sustained life for thousands of years. Every year the movement to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day grows and is officially recognized in 14 states.