Netflix pushes for Prince Harry and Meghan's ducuseries to air before the book drops

Prince Harry and Meghan are in hot water

Harry and Meghan Markle are finding themselves in the middle of a really messy situation according to Marie Claire. Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Sussexes were on a roll with Meghan's Archetypes Podcast, their upcoming Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir. Now everything has changed and the couple is said to be in a panic.

Sources say Harry and Meghan want to make changes to the book as well as the series but Netflix is pushing back. Representatives for the steaming service say the Duke and Duchess invited other cameras into their home and freely shared in their own words. The streaming service does not want the couple to change anything but the Sussesexs now want to tone down whatever they previously said.

Netflix is not backing down

Netflix has paid the couple a lot of money and now believes they should profit from their investment. They were going to release the docuseries immediately after the last episode of The Crown had aired but now it's not clear what will happen. Harry also wants to edit his memoirs and it's not known how that is going to work out either. Page Six is reporting that the changes the couple desire to make are so drastic the entire project could be shelved.

A Netflix source shared the following: “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” the Netflix source said. “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”