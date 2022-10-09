The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam interrupts Nick's date with Sally and drinks a toast with her

Adam and Sally Soaps She Knows screenshot

Is it real or only a dream?

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that an interesting scene is coming up the week of October 10-14 with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally will be seated at a table at an outdoor venue waiting for Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) when Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) shows up. Adam will sit down and toast his ex who will raise a glass and toast him as well.

Considering the strong emotions between these three it seems highly unlikely that Sally would allow such an encounter to take place so perhaps it's a daydream that she or Adam has. The Young and the Restless is notorious for showing previews that have fans worked up only for them to turn out to be a daydream or an actual dream. Sally and Adam toasted each other back in February while at Society when they were first becoming acquainted with one another.

If spoilers are accurate and this toast is real, Nick will probably show up and he and Adam will get into it again. It's clear that Sally is still very much in love with Adam as he is with her. Y&R fans are enjoying Nick and Sally together but there is no potential for the relationship to turn into anything meaningful. There also is a lot of opposition in Genoa City where Ms. Spectra is concerned.

Sally continues to be the underdog

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) consider Sally expendable and want her out of the family business. Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) will not like her dad dating the woman who ran her out of town but she is very busy with her new life, marriage, job, and stepson. She probably won't go ballistic but she still will not be in favor of a union with her dad and Sally.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott will probably address this with Nick if he and Sally continue to go out. Whether the scene with Adam and Sally is real or fantasy Y&R fans can see they still love one another and sooner or later they are going to have to address those feelings and perhaps they will at that time have a real toast to their own happiness. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out if Adam and Sally are reconnecting or if it's just a dream.