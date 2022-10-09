Brad Pitt's Lawyer Anne Kiley speaks out regarding Angelina Jolie's allegations

Brad Pitt Wikepedia screenshot

The allegations

Brad Pitt's attorney Anne Kiley is responding to the abuse allegations that have been made against the entertainer by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. In a complaint, obtained by NBC News, "Jolie said the incident on the private jet in September 2016 is the reason she filed for divorce. Jolie alleged "throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive" to her and their children, who between the ages of 8 and 15," at the time.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt is alleged to have lunged at his own child when that child verbally defended Jolie who grabbed him from behind to stop him," "Before it was over, according to the complaint Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop and all of them were frightened." Today reached out to Jolie's representatives but did not receive a response. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Jolie filed a cross-complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court in connection with a lawsuit Pitt filed alleging she sold her half of Château Miraval, the winery the couple jointly owned without his consent.

Anne Kiley responds

Kiley shared the following in a statement to NBC News:

"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one —unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do," "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions," "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI closed the investigations into the incident aboard the private jet in November 2016. A 2017 FBI report obtained by NBC News related to the incident said. "It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued due to several factors." No criminal charges were fever filed against Brad Pitt.