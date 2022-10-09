Valerie Bertinelli honors Eddie Van Halen on the second anniversary of his death

Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang VanHalen, Valerie Bertineilli Twitter Screenshot

Gone but not forgotten

Actress Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolfgang Van Halen recently reflected upon Eddie Van Halen who died on October 6, 202 from cancer. PEOPLE is sharing what the mother and son posted on their separate Instagram accounts to honor Van Halen. Bertinelli, her son, and Eddie's second wife Janie Lisewizeki were with the co-founder of the group Van Halen when he passed away. Wolfgang shared that he misses his dad, thinks about him every day, and sometimes finds himself dancing just as his late father would.

Van Halen and Bertinelli married in 1981 and the marriage ended in 2007 but they remained close friends.

At the time of Eddie's death, Wolfgang posted the following: "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote at the time. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift." "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Bertinelli shared a throwback image of Eddie holding Wolfgang in his arms when their son was very young and captioned the image with two white hearts. She also shared the same image on her Instagram Story, along with a different throwback photo of herself and Eddie back in the day.

Valerie Bertinelli married Tom Vitale in 2011 and they divorced in 2021and had this to say about remarrying.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," She added that Eddie Van Halen was her soulmate but her love for "Ed" had nothing to do with her failed marriage to Vitale. She said the two simply grew apart.