Roanoke police seeking information about a juvenile who was shot on Hoover Street Saturday and later died

A male juvenile was shot in Northwest Roanoke

Roanoke police are seeking information about a male juvenile who was shot Saturday morning and later died. News 10 said that a "boy" had died after a call to the police about a shooting at 10:30 am. The incident took place in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW in the Villa Heights neighborhood. Authorities say the caller advised they were transporting the boy to the LewisGale Medical Center.

News 7 reported that they received information about a 911 call about a juvenile male who had been shot on Hoover Street. No age for the juvenile was given but police say LewisGale confirmed the victim’s arrival at the medical center at about the same time police arrived at the crime scene. The boy was stabilized and then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died. Roanoke police say the investigation remains ongoing and they have limited details at this time on what ed up to the shooting according to WFXR.

On September 1 it was announced that the City of Roanoke received three grants for a total of $550,000 after gun violence escalated by 21% in the Star City in 2021. The funds will go to organizations that will work to prevent more gun violence.

All three news outlets stated the following. "Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. Information can also be texted to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s sent. Both texts and calls can remain anonymous" according to Roanoke City police.