Twitter followers love "Sprina" photos shared by Nicholas Chaves

Nicholas Alexander Chaves recently shared some images on Twitter where he was with his General Hospital castmate Tabyana Ali. Fans are excited because they are hoping that their characters Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine will soon be together. There is a lot of drama going on in Port Charles as well as danger inside of Pentonville but "Sprina" devotees believe love can conquer all.

Spencer was devastated when he found out that his father Nicholas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) slept with his former girlfriend Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). He is angry at Ava Cassadine (Maura West) for spilling the secret and also for betraying him when he believed his father was dead. "Spence" has been hardened by prison life and with his bloodline, he is a trainwreck waiting to happen but Trina's background is not to squeaky clean.

Portia Robinson is hiding the fact that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and not Marcus Taggert ( 'Real Andrews is her daughter's biological father.) When this bombshell hits it will tear Trina's world apart. Perhaps for the first time, she will be able to relate to Spencer and how he feels about the decisions the adults in his life have made. General Hospital spoilers tease that a lot of twists and turns are coming soon in Port Charles so it will be a while before Trina and Spencer can get together.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) out that neither she nor Cameron Webber l Lipton) had been to see Spencer and asked Trina if she would like to go to Pentonville. At the time she said no but Ms. Robinson's mind may soon change. There are any number of things that might get the ball rolling for Sprina like Esme finally being dealt with or Spencer being hurt behind bars. In the meantime fans of the couple can take comfort in the images that Nikolas Chaves shared on Twitter. They are an adorable glimpse into the future of what may take place with the characters that he and Tabyana Ali portray on General Hospital