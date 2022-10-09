Author Katie Nicholl drops another revelation from her book claiming Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry

Royal family official photo Royal family channel screenshot

Royal expert says William can never forgive Harry

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has dropped another bombshell from her book "The New Royals" suggesting that Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry for leaving "the firm." She has made several other claims including that Meghan Markle desires to be the Queen Bee in the royal family and that William and Kate were jealous of Meghan and Harry.

Nicholl is an established Royal expert for Vanity Fair who shared the latest teaser from her book with The Daily Beast. She says Prince William has not been able to forgive his brother Prince Harry for “turning his back on his duty,” She added, however, that sorting out this royal rift is a top priority for King Charles. She suggested that the King is waiting to find out what information in Harry's memoirs and the Netflix series may damage the royals before making any further moves or changes such as officially deeming that Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess.

Harry and Meghan PEOPLE screenshot.

Do these pictures speak a thousand words?

Nicholl believes that the recent new photo of Harry and Meghan was a deliberate effort on their part because of the newly released images of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate. Nicholl seems to think the Sussexes are going tit for tat with their family "across the pond" because they are being slighted but after all Harry and Meghan did walk away from official royal duties.

Nicholl told the Daily Beast, “I think what’s at the core of it is a lack of willingness to forgive and a lack of understanding on the part of both princes.“In the course of writing the book, I spoke to a wide circle of their friends as well as courtiers and advisers who worked with them in the past, and in some cases still, work with them". Be that as it may, no one but Prince William and Prince Harry knows for certain if they will reconcile or continue to be estranged.