A Family Matters Christmas: The movie does not reunite the cast

Family Matters holiday film Family Matters screenshot

Don't let the title fool you

A promo for a holiday movie titled A Family Matters Christmas is very deceptive. The ad has an image of the entire cast of the hit 1990s series with the headline "Family Matters cast to Reunite for Holiday Film." The reality is that only two members of the cast are shown in the promo and listed as being a part of the movie. They are Kelly Shanygne Williams who portrayed Laura Winslow and Joy Marie Payton who played her mom Harriet Winslow.

The film centers around three siblings whose bodies switch places with one another and by the end of the film they have the true Christmas spirit. Kelly's mom Peggy Williams wrote the script and had this to say.“When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win,”

Family Maters cast ABC screenshot

How to watch A Family Matters Christmas

Lise Romanoff is the Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films—the team backing the holiday project-film and she called the movie "a labor of love, both behind and on-screen." She added: "It's a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!”

The movie will probably stand on its own and do well and did not need false advertising. Capitalizing on the success of Family Matters and billing the film as a cast reunion when it is not will deceive fans of the 1990s sitcom who look no further than the headline. A Family Matters Christmas will be available for streaming and also on cable networks on November 8 so check your local listings.