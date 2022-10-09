Days of Our Lives Spoilers: The quest for the orchid brings one couple closer together and leads another to break up

Kristen continues to cause problems Days of Our Lives screenshot

An engagement and a breakup

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives indicate that things will become pretty tense for Salemites who are at the mercy of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduck). The necessity of the life-saving orchid is what leads to some serious choices that bring change as time begins running out for Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). Spoilers tease that Kayla will actually flatline and g to heaven but will be sent back because it's not her time.

No good deed goes unpunished and one Salemite is about to find this is true. it's looking like Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will decide to surrender to Kristen's demands in order to obtain the orchid that will save the lives of those who have been poisoned. This means of course that he will have to break up with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

This will tear Brady apart because he can see that Chloe is growing closer to Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and a breakup might send her right into his arms. Kristen however, has a backup plan which is to find Phillip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth North) and reunite him with Chloe to keep her away from Brady. In the meantime Kate's condition will quickly worsen due to the effects of the biotoxin and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) is going to propose.

Although she has put him off many times in the past Kate will now accept the offer of marriage and the huge engagement ring even though she might be dying. If Brady's sacrifice leads to Kristen handing over the orchid then the antidote to the poison should save lives. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out of Kate will really marry Roman once she recovers and if Chloe is a lost cause or if Brady can get her back once all of this is over and Kristen has been dealt with. Find out if Kate will go through with her wedding to Roman once she recovers or if she will break his heart.