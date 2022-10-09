Selina Wu may cause problems for Cody and Mac on General Hospital

Cody and Selina ABC General Hospital screenshot

Selina Wu may complicate things between Mack and Cody

On General Hospital Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) has been trying to convince Cody Bell (Brock Kelly) that he should get to know Mac Scorpio (John J York) who may possibly be his biological father. Cody was reluctant but eventually, agrees but his business dealings with Selina Wu (Lydia Look) might cause problems where Mac is concerned. Selina has an arrangement with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) owns shares in Deception and has a stake in the Savoy,

Wu and Cody have a past history and he was beaten for cheating during one of her poker games. Still, Bell approached Selina recently asking her to allow him to play her poker games in order to increase the stakes. Maxie has noticed Selina and Cody meeting at the Savoy and is aware that Ms. Wu is a mob boss. So far Maxie has not inserted but she may eventually tell Mac and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) so they can decide whether or not to intervene on Cody's behalf.

Danger lurks where Selina goes

Mac is the Chief of Detectives in the Port Charles Police Department so if he becomes involved there would be problems as well as a conflict of interest both personally and privately. Spoilers tease that if Selina sees Mac hanging around Cody and her poker games, she may think that Cody Is working undercover for the police.

She might put out a hit on both Mac and Cody or Mac or both of them. If anyone can find a way to get Cody out of this mess unscathed and without being burned it will be Mac whether he is his father or not. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) might also want to watch his step around Selina because he might find that this association costs him everything he holds dear.