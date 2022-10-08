The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questions

Nate Chelsea Tucker CBS Y&R screenshot

A preview for The Young and the Restless indicates that three Genoa City residents will be on the hot seat and must answer some tough questions. Nate Hastings Sean Dominic), Tucker McCall ( Trevor St. John) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will find themselves in situations where they may or may not come totally clean about what they are up to.

Does Tucker have a secret agenda?

Tucker says he returned to Genoa City to reconnect with Devon Hamilton (Brighton James) and get to know his grandson Dominic Chancellor (River had Rain Ware). He also admitted that he desires to make amends to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) but no one is buying his story. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will tell Tucker that he could meet the same fate as Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) if he makes the wrong move and later McCall will be grilled by Ashley about why he really came back to town.

Chelsea needs help ASAP

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will find Chelsea in Chancellor Park and express his anger at the way she ambushed Johnny Abbott ( Paxton Mishkind) in the park. Billy has been trying to be empathetic where Chelsea is concerned but she keeps pushing boundaries and now has upset his son. Johnny made it as clear as possible that he does not want Chelsea in his life but she will not take no for an answer.

She might try to insist that she simply ran into her son but the truth is she overheard his conversation with his dad and followed him to the park on purpose. Everyone in Genoa City who has encountered Chelsa recently can tell she is spiraling out of control but she cannot see it for herself. Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) a trained professional was so rattled by a recent conversation with Ms. Lawson that she alerted Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) but Chelsea is in too much denial to seek help. Will she listen to what Billy has to say or ignore him as well?

Nate will come clean but about what?

The Y&R preview shows Nate admitting to something but it's not clear what and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) responds by asking "Why would you do that?" Viewers will be hoping Nate does the right thing and admits his association and plans with Victoria Newman (Aelia Heinle) but this could be a teaser and the situation could become completely out of hand before the entire truth is known. Billy, Lily, and Devon have their eyes on Tucker when the danger is much closer than they realize.

Be sure to tune in next week to The Young and the Restless and find out if Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea come clean or continue playing their games. Tucker wants Ashley, Chelsea wants Johnny, and Nate wants to run Chancellor-Hamilton but will any of them succeed?