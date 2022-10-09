Envision Center offers free mental health counseling

Envision Center WDBJ 7 screenshot

Envision Center celebrates grand opening

Roanoke's Envision Center recently had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location. The old address was 2624 Salem Turnpike but the WFXR article shows an image of the ribbon cutting ceremony in the building that used to house the Melrose Branch Library at 2607 Salem Turnpike across the street from the Landsdown Housing Community and the Redevelopment and Housing Authority office. it will be on the bus line and also within walking distance of several communities.

Community leaders and partners attended the grand opening and were able to see the improvements to the facility. They have been working since early 2020 on the renovations at this location for the Envision Center. The new facility will continue to provide the same resources and services through its community partners, which include a computer lab that is available for job search activities and assistance with non-profits, businesses, and government agencies,

The Envision Center is free and open from 8:30-5 pm Monday-Friday to the public as well as to RRHA residents. They also offer services through Virginia Western Community College, and "full-time free mental wellness resources through Family Services". Other resources will be available at the center but they have not yet been specified.

Gregory Goodman the Director of Community Support Services at the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority said the following: "What we’ve found is when people are getting that mental wellness services, they feel better about themselves. They are more prepared to be successful in their career goals as well, so I think it’s a win win, it’s going to uplift the community”

Goodman emphasized that this new Envision Center facility is going to be "career-focused", which will encompass all aspects that come along with a career goal. These include health care, child care, mental wellness, and other services. Anyone in the local community can walk into the facility and receive counseling services at absolutely no charge.