The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Confusion in Aspen and a revelation in LA

Brooke is bewildered

Ridge and Taylor's actions will affect Douglas CBS B&B screenshot

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will frantically push the pilot of the Forrester jet to get her to Aspen as soon as possible and when she arrives there will be trouble and confusion. Instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explaining to his wife what is going on he will only ask if she has anything to say to him. Brooke will be confused because she has no idea that there is a recording of her voice calling CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Ridge will be abrupt and cold and Brooke will be bewildered as she has absolutely no idea what is going on. It looks like things are heading in a direction where Bridge breaks up for now but Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is not totally convinced that Ridge really wants her back. The "dressmaker' is going to make a choice but will he be reciprocated? Spoilers say he and Taylor will share a passionate kiss but will she give it another try with him?

Douglas makes an admission to his dad

Back in LA Douglas Forrester (Henry joseph Samiri) will have a heart-to-heart talk with his dad. He will let Thomas know that as much as he loves spending time at the family mansion he misses living with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Spoilers and B&B fans have been saying for weeks that the best solution for Douglas is to let him split his time between Thomas and Hope but each of his parents wants sole custody.

Eventually Aspen and LA ill collide and if Brooke loses Ridge to Taylor she will become unhinged. Douglas could end up a pawn in the battle between the adults in his life so stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.