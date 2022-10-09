Hometown hero Jen Lilley to star in two Great American Family holiday films

Roanoke native Jen Lilley will star in B&B Merry

Actress Jen Lilley grew up in the Roanoke Valley and attended Cave Spring high school but continues to reach out to her hometown. In April it was announced that she was part of a local fundraiser that purchased 200 backpacks for foster children so they could return to school with supplies. Lily has appeared on the soaps General Hospital and Days of Our Lives and starred in many Hallmark movies. She is now with the Great American Family network and will star in two upcoming holiday films.

Jen Lilley Digital journal screenshoot

Great American Family recently announced its holiday movie schedule which begins on Saturday, October 29. Lily will star in B&B Merry with Jesse Hutch on December 4, at 8:00 pm. The official description of the film is as follows. "Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small-town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner's handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits."

Lilley and Jesse Hutch are filming Stay for Christmas

TV Insider announced on September 27 that Hutch and Lily had just begun filming another holiday movie for GAF titled Stay for Christmas. No air date was listed and the film is not in the earlier-mentioned lineup but TV Insider gives this preview. "Tracey Wise (Lilley), is a renowned luxury travel blogger who is invited by Graham Cooper (Hutch) to a Christmas getaway in exchange for her review of his family’s small bed & breakfast, Silver Peak. Unfortunately, the humble B&B is facing tough competition from an upscale hotel resort nearby that has been stealing guests and threatening the survival of the family business".

Be on the lookout for an air date for Stay for Christmas and be sure to tune in on December 4 to watch B&B Merry.