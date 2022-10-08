Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian

The Patricia Grande Hotel New York Post screenshot

An unusual tragedy within the hurricane

In the midst of the devastation, destruction, and death of Hurricane Ian there was one person who lost his life but it was not a direct result of the storm. According to the New York Post, an Ohio man died in the midst of the wind and rain after trying to do a handstand from a balcony. Markell Hope, 34 of Akron, was staying at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.

Weather.com reported that at least 100 people lost their lives as a result of the Category 4 hurricane in Florida and five more died in North Carolina. More than 60% of the deaths in Florida were the result of drowning, according to the state Medical Examiners Commission. The same report indicated that other Ian-related deaths were from medical emergencies, vehicle crashes, falls, and suicide.

One report said Markel Hope attempted his stunt around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, as the storm was passing through. County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WYFF that Markell Hope fell 15 floors to his death, and was pronounced dead around 2:30 pm. that day. The Myrtle Beach police department is investigating the death. The New York Times has given a total of 119 deaths and added that most of them were older adults who lived near the coast.

Among those listed was A 57-year-old woman in the Sarasota area who developed hypothermia and died after her roof caved in and she became stuck in floodwaters. Tthe body of an 85-year-old woman was found in a tree in Fort Myers Beach, several days after the storm. and a 96-year-old man drowned in Charlotte County after getting trapped underneath a parked car.