General Hospital Spoilers: Esme confronts Nikolas at Wyndemere

Esme turns up at Wyndemere ABC General Hospital screenshot

Esme is back with a plan

Spoilers for General Hospital indicate that Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) will show up at Wyndemere next week and Nikolas will catch her going through his personal belongings. It has been suggested that she is pregnant with his baby which is why she is wearing a huge coat but this has not been confirmed.

When Nick catches her and threatens to call the police will Ms. Prince open her coat to show him that she is with child? Earlier spoilers had suggested that Esme wanted to be the lady of Wyndemere and perhaps that is what her plan is now. Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Linstrom told her to leave Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) to him and she said she had a plan to get them everything they want.

Trouble at Wyndemere

Esme could blackmail Nikolas into keeping her at Wyndemere and divorcing Ava and marrying her and there is the issue of Ava's cell phone. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) somehow got his hands on the letter that Nik wrote claiming to have murdered Esme. It's possible that the demented one could get her hands on Ava's phone and use that against the Prince.

There are so many angles to this story and General Hospital is not giving viewers any clear-cut answers. Fans are also waiting to find out the truth about Esme's mom and for someone to realize that Ryan is not locked-in. Esme told Ryan she is not the hook killer but now with the attack on Oz all the victims have her in common. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens when Nikolas finds Esme in his home.