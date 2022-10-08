Was Esme telling the truth when she said she was not the hook killer?

Esme might not be the hook killer GH ABC screenshot

Is Esme the hook killer?

Thursday on General Hospital Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) visited Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Linstrom) who called her out for putting a hook in Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). Esme said she did not do it and the conversation moved along to a plan she has to get everything she wants. Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) is in Pentonville and Ava is staying with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) so Esme's plan is not clear.

Whatever she whispered to her demented daddy seemed to delight him and some spoilers suspect Ms. Prince is pregnant with Nickola Cassadine's (Marcus Columba) baby. Esme was wearing a huge black hooded coat so her body was hidden and the black hood is what it is being assumed she is the killer but she told her father she did not attack Ava. Is it possible that she is not the person using the hook and if that's true then why was Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno) attacked?

Spoilers say Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) will have a stunning revelation and it was suggested she might find Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) would be the next victim. Perhaps when OZ is found she puts the pieces together and realizes that the common denominator in the attacks is Esme and not Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

When Ryan accused his daughter of being the killer she replied that she barely knew Brando (Corbin) (Johnny Wactor). Viewers believe Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy was the intended target and Esme certainly has a grudge against her. Something is definitely not adding up so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens next.