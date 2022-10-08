Nikki threatens Tucker with death on The Young and the Restless

Nikki threatens Tucker Global TV screenshot Y&R

Nikki talks down to Tucker

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has been in rare form lately as she teamed up with two women she despises for the greater good. Along with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), she is actively trying to take down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). On Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless Nikki will have an encounter with Tucker McCall ( Trevor St. John) at Society where she comes off as high and mighty.

Nikki talks to Tucker about not making trouble for the respectable people in Genoa City referring to the Abbots and the Newmans. She also uses Ashland Locke's (Robert Newman) death as a warning of what might happen if he crosses the wrong people. She tells him that Ashland would probably still be alive if he had left her family alone and Tucker smiles at her veiled threat as he tells her the point is taken.

Tucker remains a mystery

Diane comes in and Tucker invites her to join them and they pretend they have not seen each other in years. As the conversation progresses Nikki says that the duo is morally flexible and they might be able to bond over all kinds of shady things. Spoilers tease that Nikki and Phyllis will encourage Ashley to pretend to be interested in Tucker again so she can find out about his connection to Diane.

At the end of the episode, Tucker goes to the Abbott mansion where Ashley has just arrived and she asks him point blank what he really is doing back in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in next week to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next and what McCall's agenda really is. One thing that is certain is that trouble follows this man.