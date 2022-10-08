Big Brother contestants will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful

Big meets B&B CBS B&B screenshot

Big Brother meets The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS likes to have crossovers of television shows as characters from The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are often on their sister soap, Cheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales from The Talk have made appearances on B&B and in recent years at the end of every Big Brother season, the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few popular contestants make a guest appearance on that show.

On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned on Big Brother Krista Allen who portrays Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful sent congratulations to Taylor Hale and mentioned that like previous winners Hale would soon show up on CBS soap. Allen added “Really hope I get to meet you,” “Hint, hint.”

Soapscom is now confirming that runner-up Monte Taylor and his in-house pal Joseph Abdin will be on The Bold and the Beautiful also. In a video of the three contestants, Hale stated, “We are so excited to be here filming a really awesome episode to show you all. We can’t tell you when it’s airing but stay tuned. You’ll see pretty soon." B&B has not shared any details regarding what role s the trio will play but here are some possibilities.

Hale might turn up as a Forrester Creations model while Abdin and Taylor could be models, or shown at Il Giardino or perhaps all three could possibly appear in Aspen while Taylor is there. Be on the lookout for updates related to the Big Brother contestants and the date of their appearance as well as their roles on The Bold and the Beautiful.