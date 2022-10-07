Alley Mills joins the cast of General Hospital

Alley Mills joins the General Hospital cast Celebrity Net Worth Screenshot

Alley Mills switches from CBS to ABC

Veteran actress Alley Mills endeared herself to television viewers as Norma Arnold, the mother of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) in the CBS primetime series The Wonder Years, from 1988-93. Soap fans have enjoyed watching her as Pam Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006 but lately, she has not been in any scenes. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Mills will return to daytime but not on B&B. She will be joining the cast of ABCs General Hospital near the end of October.

Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news but not much is known about the character Mills will be playing. What has been revealed is that she will be a mystery character and there are a number of storylines she could become involved in. She could be a part of Carly Corinthos's (Laura Wright) fight to keep her mothers grave from being moved or maybe she will show up when Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) returns to Port Charles. She might even be a patient at General Hospital but whoever her character is should be revealed soon.

Alley Mills was born in Chicago on May 9, 1951, and graduated from Yale in 1973. She studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art had a small role in the 1970 film Diary of a Mad Housewife. Her first lead role came in 1979 in the short-lived television series The Associates. In l993 she married actor Orson Bean who died after being hit by two vehicles in 2020.