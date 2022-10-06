The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Ashley may seduce Tucker to get answers for Nikki and Phyllis

Devon Abby and Tucker Y&R CBS screenshot

Ashley is pulled into Phyllis and Nikki's plot

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are teasing an intriguing storyline for Eileen Davidson when she returns to Genoa City as Ashley Abbott. It seems that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle) Stafford will encourage Ashley to pretend to be romantically interested in Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) in order to gain dirt on Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters).

McCall is obsessed with Ashley and has already blackmailed Diane into giving him a heads-up when she returns to Genoa City. On Thursday Abby Newman told Tucker that her mother has no interest in him but he wants to find out how Ashley feels from her own mouth, This plan that Phyllis and Nikki have come up with may trouble Ashey and she could initially say no.

Her hatred of Diane and a chance to get back at her former lover might be enough to encourage her to be all in. Spoilers say Jack and Abby will be stunned and wonder why Ashley is even giving McCall the time of day. She will be playing with fire and getting in over her head and possibly seducing Tucker in an attempt to gain his trust.

Ashley might fall for Tucker again

Ashley once cared deeply for this man and those feelings could return especially once she sees him bonding with the grandson they both share. Spoilers say that in spite of Abby's protests Devon will indeed allow his dad to spend time with Dominique. Nikki and Phyllis will be counting on their partner in crime to keep things professional and will not consider that Ashley might fall in love with Tucker again. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that some exciting moments are coming up with this storyline so stay tuned.