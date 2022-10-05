Virginia resident Kent Carter killed by gang gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

Kent Carter NAACP Twitter Screenshot

Virginia resident Kent Carter died in a gang-related shooting

An American tourist from Virginia who was visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands was killed along with two other people on Sunday. Police say they died in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory. Virginia resident Kent Carter an activist and philanthropist died after “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into the vehicle he was in at 6 p.m according to Police Commissioner Trevor Botting.

Authorities in Turks and Caicos told NBC4 that gang members shot at the vehicle which was carrying tourists and guides who were returning from an excursion. Carter, along with a tour guide, and a suspect was killed and five other people were injured. NBC Washington reported that people who knew Carter said he was a father and a veteran, who had been visiting the islands to celebrate his 40th birthday. They added that he worked as a real estate agent and served as the first vice president of Arlington's NAACP branch.

Carter was described as dedicated to uplifting the community according to the NAACP in its response to the senseless shooting. The correspondence went on to say that Carter was known for his "civic work and volunteerism also extended throughout the broader Arlington community and with Keller Williams Realty and the Prince Hall Freemasons of Virginia." “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family.”

The NAACP promised to announce information on any funeral services for Kent Carter and added that condolences can be sent to NAACP Arlington Branch, In Memory of Kent D. Carter, PO Box 4528, Arlington, VA 22204.