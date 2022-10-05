Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme is the hook killer City Killer screenshot

Esme will strike again

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.

Miller (Carolyn Hennessey) defended Trina in court and Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) was probably killed instead of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) but why would Esme go after Curtis unless perhaps he is trying to save Trina which makes perfect sense. There are several things spoilers say that are supposed to happen in Port Charles during the week of October 10 that seem to point to Curtis being Esme's next victim.

Could Curtis be victim number 4?

Another victim will be discovered, after another hook attack, and that person will be rushed to GH. Curts will have a fight with Trina who may feel guilty once Curtis is fighting for his life since. Spoilers suggest she will open up to Ava after her future stepfather is hurt. TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) will question Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who is a good friend to Curtis and may be one of the last people to see him prior to his potential stabbing.

Spoilers say Jordan Ashford (Tanesha Harper) will have some type of realization and suggest she will find out Curtis got hooked. She might find out something related to Curtis and not Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews being Trina's bio dad. These are projections but there is a possibility it will happen. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital and find out what is in store.