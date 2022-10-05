King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore House RCT.UK screenshot

Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations

Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.

Meghan and Harry do have a connection to Frogmore House which is why some may be confused by the name and wrongly assume the King has given the Sussexes home to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The house was built on the Windsor Estate, in 1684 and was the location of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception.

Frogmore Cottage Google screenshot

The future of both properties is yet to be determined

It's not clear what the future king and queen will do with the property but a source stated that when he was Prince Charles the reigning monarch said that he "strongly believes that these places have got to deliver something for the public beyond just being somewhere for members of the Royal Family to live." If the properties are sold there will be nothing for Prince George to inherit when he becomes king so Charles III will have to make some decisions.

Frogmore Cottage is also on the Widsor estate in the gardens of Frogmore House so the two homes are close in proximity. The cottage was built at the direction of Queen Charlotte who is believed to have been of mixed race with African ancestors. It is being reported that Harry and Meghan are looking to move into another mansion in California so it's not known if they will continue utilizing their cottage.