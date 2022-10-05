Velma Dinkey has been officially confirmed as a Lesbian

Velma is confirmed to be gay

A scene from the new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” has gone viral on Twitter because it confirms what some fans say has long been an open secret which is that Velma Dinkey is gay. In the clip, Velma is speechless and wide-eyed when she encounters costume designer Coco Diablo. Many fans from the beginning of Scooby Doo Where Are You in 1969 probably assumed the character was quirky, a bookworm, a bit odd, and in love with Shaggy Rogers.

In the early episodes Freddie Jones, Daphne, Shaggy, Daphne Blake, and Velma were simply four friends solving mysteries and their love lives were never a part of the script. As the years went by and new series were written the teenagers began changing and romance became a part of Scooby-Doo.

Velma Dinkey Wiki fandom screenshot

The Twitter-verse however is shouting from the rooftops that Ms. Dinkey has been let out of the closet as gay. There are Scooby-Doo fans who already suspected what has only now been confirmed about Velma being a lesbian. James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who was supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, have confirmed the character’s sexuality but said they were not able to make it official onscreen.

Velma was kept in the closet

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he “tried” to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies" and that "in 2001 she was explicitly gay in my initial script,” but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Cervone wrote the following on Instagram during 2020 Pride month. “I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”