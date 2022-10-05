Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new neighbors are concerned about the couple moving in

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Hollywood gossip screenshot

Controversy surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Every aspect of the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be under scrutiny these days. The couple has not even changed locations and yet it is being reported that their new neighbors are concerned about what will happen after they move in. The couple is leaving Montecito California and are moving to the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara. There was never any sign of problems from their Montecito neighbors but according to a new report from TMZ, members of the Hope Ranch homeowners association are not on board with the Sussexes moving to their area.

Insiders have told TMZ that the residents are not against Harry and Meghan personally but are concerned about the way the paparazzi follow them and these neighbors don't want the place they call home to be disrupted. This comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to edit their Netflix documentary but the streaming service is saying no. News outlets are also saying King Charles and the royals in the UK don't want Harry's memoirs published so the Sussexes are finding controversy in every corner.

Meghan and Harry are no longer full-time working royals so they were not included in the new official portrait with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate. The couple is also waiting on the news that their children Archie and Lilibet will officially become prince and princess. Hopefully, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can move and settle down with ease in their new neighborhood with little fanfair and the rest will work itself out in time.