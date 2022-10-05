Netflix doesn't want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to edit docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Royal roundup screenshot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be in deep

Royal sources are saying that Netflix does not want to delay the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries and wants it to air in November right after The Crown ends. The Sussexes have reportedly been paid millions of dollars and the streaming service wants to profit from the project.

Harry and Meghan desire to edit the docuseries now that Queen Elizabeth has died but the streaming service is saying no because the content is what each of them said out of their own mouths. Netflix is concerned that if they allow the couple to edit the project they will remove information that the public would find interesting and they might not make money.

There could be a royal split

This controversy will no doubt cause curiosity and have potential viewers wondering what is so bad that the couple desires to remove it. There have already been reports that King Charles is frantic with worry over what his son and daughter-in-law have said. Last week there were reports that Princess Kate Middleton was afraid to talk to Meghan when the Sussexes were in the UK over concern that her words might end up being made public.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said some things that they now desire to take back there could be big trouble once the docuseries airs on Netflix. It could cause problems with the royals in the UK and possibly lead to reconciliation between the family members being impossible.