Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrick are divorcing

Cory Hardrick and Tia Mowry Instagram screenshot

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrick split

People is reporting that television personality Tia Mowry, 44, is filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years actor/producer Cory Hardrick. The couple has two children an 11-year-old son Cree and a 4-year-old daughter Cairo. Among his numerous credits in 1996 Hardrick was in an episode of Sister, Sister the sitcom where Mowry starred with her twin Tamara Mowry.

Hardrick portrayed Jesse in Some Like it Hockey and the following year, in 1997 he was in an episode of Smart Guy where the Mowry twins' younger brother Taj Mowry starred. He is also known for American Sniper (2014), Brotherly Love (2015), and November Criminals (2017).

Mowry says she and Hardrick are moving forward separately

Tia announced the split in a heartfelt Instagram post where she said: "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children." Mowry continued, with "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

TMZ first broke the news citing court documents indicating irreconcilable differences. The couple married in 2008 and have a prenuptial agreement. Mowry is asking for sole physical custody of the children and that she not have to pay spousal support.