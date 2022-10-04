James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgxJM_0iM2EDzT00
James HydeTwitter Screenshot

Diane has another man heading to Genoa City

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase. James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?

Perhaps Diane was living off of the money of both men while in LA and neither knew about the other. Spoilers continue to hint that there are a lot of secrets yet to be revealed about Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) mother so Y&R fans should brace themselves for what might happen. Whatever the relationship is or was, Diane will be frantic when she realizes her past continues to interfere with the life she is trying to lead now.

James Hyde is a soap vet

Soap fans may recall that Hyde portrayed Sam Bennett on Passions from its inception in 1999 until it ended in 2008. Hyde also currently stars in the Netflix series Monarca and has a recurring role on Telemundo’s La Reina Del Sur, which premieres on September 18. He is a former fashion model who toured as a dancer with the ’80s act Dead or Alive.

James Hyde was born on October 9th, 1962 in Lancaster, Ohio so his 60th birthday will be at the end of this week. He had roles in the soaps Another World and As the World Turns and his credits include Natural Disaster, Dutch, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ghost Forrest, Sex and the City, and Blackout. Be sure to tune in on October 21 to The Young and the Restless to find out how Jeremy Stark will make Diane squirm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# James Hyde The Young and the

Comments / 11

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
37702 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea stalks Johnny who rejects her

Friday on The Young and the Restless Chelsea Lawson (Melissa CLaire Egan will prove she is really out of control. On Thursday Chelsea stormed out of the coffee house after Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) suggested that she obtain a mental health evaluation. On Friday Johnny will be at Crimson Lights talking to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and complaining about his parents complicating his life.

Read full story
3 comments

Kate Middleton is receiving glowing reviews and praised for her style of dress

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is receiving glowing reviews about a yellow dress she wore recently. during an outing to check on one of her projects. According to Yahoo, Princess, Kate's manner of dress is very deliberate and dictated by the palace. Her late mother-in-law Princess Diana began wearing glamorous outfits that were considered to be sexy in later years but the future Queen goes for classy and yet low-key styles and the public seems to approve.

Read full story
3 comments

Royal expert says Meghan Markle lives rent free in the heads of her haters

There are hundreds of stories online about Meghan Markle that range from praising her to vilifying the Duchess of Sussex. A recent article in Salon brought out something interesting. Near the end of the commentary by Melody Mcfarland, she makes two assertions which are that Markle's haters are (mostly) white males who allow her to live rent-free in their heads. Meghan is a woman of color who does not look black and this rubs some people the wrong way.

Read full story
14 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Heartbreak happens in Aspen

Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were planning an exotic trip but had to cancel because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had taken the jet to Aspen. Donna later told Brooke Logann Forrester who went ballistic because she thought Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacquelyn Wood) had plotted to get Ridge away from her.

Read full story
14 comments
Roanoke, VA

Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke and introduces Quinceañera

Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated in many ways in the Roanoke area since September 15. The festivities will continue through October 15 and this weekend something special will be available.

Read full story
1 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful: Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester

Henry Joseph Samiri returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. Soaps.com is reporting that The Bold and the Beautiful is about to make another switch in the young actor who portrays Douglas Forrester. Earlier in the year, Henry Joseph Samiri was replaced by older actor Django Ferri and B&B said the change was permanent. Now Ferri is out and Samiri is going to return on Friday, October 14.

Read full story
3 comments

Will Michael E Knight return to General Hospital with Genie Francis?

Laura is returning to Port Charles but what about Martin?. In 2021 Genie Francis took several months off from General Hospital to enjoy a summer vacation with her family. Her character Laura Collins left Port Charles because someone was trying to kill her. Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) also went to the safe house with his sister but it was never mentioned as to why Knight left the ABC soap for so long.

Read full story
1 comments

Sonny and Ava are hoodwinked by Dex on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) are slipping in their skills of discernment lately on General Hospital. Both have been bamboozled by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). On Thursday Michael tried to cut Dex loose because he realized how dangerous Sonny is but Heller refused. He is more determined than ever to take down Sonny after being tortured.

Read full story
2 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Ashley may seduce Tucker to get answers for Nikki and Phyllis

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are teasing an intriguing storyline for Eileen Davidson when she returns to Genoa City as Ashley Abbott. It seems that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle) Stafford will encourage Ashley to pretend to be romantically interested in Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) in order to gain dirt on Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters).

Read full story
5 comments

Tucker gains some ground with Devon on The Young and the Restless

Friday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) gains some ground with his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). He shows up at Hamilton-Winters and invites his son and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to lunch. Lily declines but Devon takes his dad up on the offer. While father and son are seated at a restaurant table and talking Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) shows up.

Read full story
4 comments

Biographer Robert Jobson blames Prince Harry for not preparing Meghan Markle for royal life

Biographer says Harry should have schooled Meghan on royal living. When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the royal biographers are coming out of the woodwork and giving opinions on the couple. The latest is Robert Jobson author of "Prince Philip's Century." Jobson who spoke exclusively to Page 6 believes that Harry should have better prepared Meghan for life as a royal and says the problems the couple are having are a combination of both of them being at fault.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

Virginia resident Kent Carter killed by gang gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

Virginia resident Kent Carter died in a gang-related shooting. An American tourist from Virginia who was visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands was killed along with two other people on Sunday. Police say they died in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory. Virginia residentKent Carter an activist and philanthropist died after “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into the vehicle he was in at 6 p.m according to Police Commissioner Trevor Botting.

Read full story
3 comments

Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.

Read full story
7 comments
Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke Valley remembers Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn a world-famous country singer passed away on Tuesday, October 4th at age 90. The singer/songwriter was as famous for her long marriage as she was for her hits. On January 10, 1948, at the age of 15- Loretta Webb married Oliver Vanetta "Doolittle" Lynn and remained with him for 48 years until his death on August 22, 1996.

Read full story

King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.

Read full story
245 comments

Velma Dinkey has been officially confirmed as a Lesbian

A scene from the new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” has gone viral on Twitter because it confirms what some fans say has long been an open secret which is that Velma Dinkey is gay. In the clip, Velma is speechless and wide-eyed when she encounters costume designer Coco Diablo. Many fans from the beginning of Scooby Doo Where Are You in 1969 probably assumed the character was quirky, a bookworm, a bit odd, and in love with Shaggy Rogers.

Read full story
30 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new neighbors are concerned about the couple moving in

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Hollywood gossip screenshot. Controversy surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Every aspect of the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be under scrutiny these days. The couple has not even changed locations and yet it is being reported that theirnew neighbors are concerned about what will happen after they move in. The couple is leaving Montecito California and are moving to the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara. There was never any sign of problems from their Montecito neighbors but according to a new report from TMZ, members of the Hope Ranch homeowners association are not on board with the Sussexes moving to their area.

Read full story
11 comments

Netflix doesn't want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to edit docuseries

Royal sources are saying that Netflixdoes not want to delay the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries and wants it to air in November right after The Crown ends. The Sussexes have reportedly been paid millions of dollars and the streaming service wants to profit from the project.

Read full story
5 comments

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrick are divorcing

People is reporting that television personality Tia Mowry, 44, is filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years actor/producer Cory Hardrick. The couple has two children an 11-year-old son Cree and a 4-year-old daughter Cairo. Among his numerous credits in 1996 Hardrick was in an episode of Sister, Sister the sitcom where Mowry starred with her twin Tamara Mowry.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy