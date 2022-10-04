James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past

James Hyde Twitter Screenshot

Diane has another man heading to Genoa City

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase. James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?

Perhaps Diane was living off of the money of both men while in LA and neither knew about the other. Spoilers continue to hint that there are a lot of secrets yet to be revealed about Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) mother so Y&R fans should brace themselves for what might happen. Whatever the relationship is or was, Diane will be frantic when she realizes her past continues to interfere with the life she is trying to lead now.

James Hyde is a soap vet

Soap fans may recall that Hyde portrayed Sam Bennett on Passions from its inception in 1999 until it ended in 2008. Hyde also currently stars in the Netflix series Monarca and has a recurring role on Telemundo’s La Reina Del Sur, which premieres on September 18. He is a former fashion model who toured as a dancer with the ’80s act Dead or Alive.

James Hyde was born on October 9th, 1962 in Lancaster, Ohio so his 60th birthday will be at the end of this week. He had roles in the soaps Another World and As the World Turns and his credits include Natural Disaster, Dutch, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ghost Forrest, Sex and the City, and Blackout. Be sure to tune in on October 21 to The Young and the Restless to find out how Jeremy Stark will make Diane squirm.