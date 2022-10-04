Tucker McCall has an agenda on The Young and the Restless

Tucker McCall and Diane Jenkins CBS Y&R screenshot

Like father like son

Tucker McCall's backstory is one that should be of interest to those who watch The Young and the Restless because it tells us everything we need to know about what makes this man tick. Katherine Chancellor (the late Jeannie Cooper) cheated on her husband Gary Reynolds off-screen prior to Y&R airing. She became pregnant by her lover Arthur Hendricks (David Hedison and in an attempt to save her marriage and avoid scandal she gave the baby up for adoption.

Tucker McCall (Then Stephen Nichols) shows up decades later as a wealthy businessman and in time he is revealed as the biological father of Devon Hamilton ( Bryton James) who had a fling with Devon's birth mother Yolanda Hamilton (Debbie Morgan). Father and son did not realize they were related until Devon was a grown man.

The Newman/Abbott women

Abby Newman Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) was once so obsessed with Tucker that she got behind the wheel of her car after drinking and ran him down. She was outraged that he was in love with her mother Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) who took the blame for McCall's injuries when he was in ICU. He also had a fling with Sharon Newman Rosales (Sharon Case) and Diane Jenkins who was once married to both Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newma (Eric Braeden). Now that he is back in Genoa City Tucker has made it clear he wants to see Ashley but no one knows how she will respond.

Abby is the mother of Dominic Chancceloor who is Devon's biological son and Tucker's grandson so this will create some interesting dialogue and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd may not like McCall trying to see the son he is raising as his own, As both Devon and Tucker grew up not knowing their bio dads this could cause some conflict if McCall pushes Devon to spend more time with Dm and allow him to do the same.

Tucker went out of his way to prove to Kay Chancellor that he was a self-made man and did not need her fortune and Devon wanted to make it on his own without his dad. These dynamics along with the way Jack and Victor disdain him will fuel Tucker to make moves that piss everyone off in Genoa City so stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what Tucker McCall's next move will be. His true agenda will be wrapped up in each of these past and current events.