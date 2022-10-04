Robin Blake returns to General Hospital after six decades

Robin Blake Instagram Screenshot

Robin Blake returns to General Hospital

Longtime General Hospital fans who were watching in the 1960s may recall Robin Blake who portrayed Nurse Judy Clampett from 1964-1976. Clampet became friends with Dr. Tracy Adams (Kim Hamilton) who was the first African American doctor on GH, If Hamilton looks familiar its because she was on many television series like Sanford and Son and Good Times. She was married to Werner Klemperer who portrayed Colonel Wilhelm Klink on the sitcom Hogans Heroes.

Blake recently appeared yet again on the ABC soap on September 3oth but she did not reprise her character of Nurse Clampett. Instead, the actress was a random customer in the Metro Court. Blake left General Hospital after retiring but returned as a nurse in 1988. The actress did not say if she asked to come back to Port Charles or if she was approached by execs or a cast member on the ABC soap. She did indicate that she was excited to be back on GH yet again.

Blakes other roles include The Chevy Mystery Show and The Roaring Twenties both in 1960 and she played a hospital nurse in the Burt Reynolds film Paternity in 1981. She had small roles in the prime-time soaps The Colbys, Dynasty, and Falcon Crest and was also on many other television shows including Cheers, Gunsmoke, Riverboat, and Remington Steele. When Robin Blake was on General Hospital the show was only 30 minutes long and did not go to one hour until 1978 after she left. GH was also one of the last ABC series to go from black and white to color which happened during the mid-1970s.