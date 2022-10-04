Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Three Beyond Salem 2 characters are coming to town

Joey Wendy and Tripp Soaps She Knows screenshot

Guess whose back on Days?

Three fan-favorite characters from Beyond Salem 2 will soon show up on Days of Our Lives. Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will end up in Salem together but for different reasons. Wendy arrives first to find her brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and the Johnson siblings will be on hand to support Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) who is fighting for her life thanks to Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

On Beyond Salem 2 both Tripp and Joey were interested in Wendy and she said they were both smoking hot but she could not come between the siblings by choosing one over the other. No details have been given on whether or not there will be a love triangle but Days fans will enjoy having these three back in the swing of things.

When will Beyond Salem return?

Days of Our Lives viewers have been wondering if the two shows would begin to become integrated and which characters would cross over. The big question on the minds of the fans is when the saga of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) will be resolved. General Hospital fans who also watch DOOL are waiting to find out if Steve Burton will come back as Harrison Michaels.

DOOL just transitioned from NBC to the Peacock streaming service and the execs may decide on a period of adjustment before Beyond Salem returns. Whatever happens in the future fans will be happy that Tripp, Joey, and Wendy are heading to Salem so stay to Days of Our Lives to find out what happens next.