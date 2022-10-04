Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims

Firehouse Subs Big Country screenshot

Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian

Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.

Patrons of Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg can donate money that will be used to help the victims of hurricane Ian. You can give at any of the 5 locations in the area which are:

Wards Road, Lynchburg

Forest Road, Forest

Rutgers Street, Roanoke

Colonial Avenue, Roanoke

Richmond Avenue, Staunton

Firehouse Subs origin

Firehouse Subs began in 1994 with brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen who had less than $100 between them. The brothers who loved to cook were firefighters just like their father Rob which is where they got the name for the eatery. The siblings said being broke was the best thing that could have happened to them because it forced them to be patient and now they are reaping the rewards. The Sorensen brothers did not take salaries from the company until 2004 which was 10 years after they first began.

Firehouse Subs customers can help

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the Red Cross and now customers can choose to help. All money that is given on Tuesday, October 4th will go to victims of Hurricane Ian. Nothing has been said regarding subsequent donations so check with your local Firehouse Subs to find out more details.