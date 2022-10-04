Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homes

Aging in place WDBJ7 screenshot

Aging in place benefits older adults

On a recent news segment on WZBJ24, the subject was Aging in Place, and continuum care which doesn’t begin once a health condition has been diagnosed. It is part of a managed care system that follows the patient through a path of preventative measures. many older adults simply do not want to leave their homes for assisted living or long term care facilities and now they have more help than ever to reach that goal.

Senior home care specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage. recently spoke on this issue with News7's Kimberly Mcbroom. Spaid adds, “Later, if necessary, a continuum of care offers benefits through medical instances or chronic illnesses. It stabilizes the patient, and ensures rehabilitation and maintenance support are available.” Aging in place allows seniors to remain in their homes while lowering the risk of having to be hospitalized.

A continuum of care has many benefits, according to Care Advantage. A few changes to a home and the assistance of helpers might make the difference between a senior remaining in the environment they are familiar with and having to go to a facility to live. To find out if these services will benefit you or someone you love please contact the LOA (Local Office on Aging) by clicking on this link. The office is located at 4932 Frontage Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24019 and you can also reach them by calling one of the following telephone numbers.

Alleghany Highlands (540) 962-0465

Botetourt County (540) 580-5085

Craig County (540) 864-6031

Roanoke Valley (540) 345-0451

Toll-Free (888) 355-6222