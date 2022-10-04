General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one

Cyrus saves Spencer from Book GH ABC screenshot

Jeff Kober is back as Cyrus

General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.

The young prince believes his uncle staged the attack so that he could save him and Spencer would be in his debt. Cyrus insisted that he is now following the "good book" but Spencer knows Renault always has an angle. Both of his uncles Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessey) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) have promised to look out for him during his time in Pentonville and now Cyrus wants to join them.

Cyrus handles Book GH ABC screenshot

Spencer might listen to his great-uncle

It's unlikely that Renault will convert Spencer to his belief system but stranger things have happened on General Hospital but he may lead his nephew to open his eyes and see the light in several situations. The Cassadine heir might see the wisdom in accepting the offer for Cyrus to have his back while they are incarcerated under the same roof. He may also listen to the wisdom and warnings of the former mob boss which may keep him from getting into trouble in Pentonville.

On Monday Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) began talking to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) about visiting Spencer and if she does that will make his day. His love for Trina might soften him just enough to begin seeing things the way great uncle Cyrus does. Genie Francis will soon return to Port Charles as Mayor Laura Collins and her hands will be full. A hook killer is on the loose, who tried to kill her daughter-in-law Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) has confessed to a murder he didn't commit in order to reunite with his wife.

Her grandson is locked up with her crazy brother who wants everyone to believe he has changed and Esme Prince ( Avery Kristen Pohl) will be revealed to be alive. Stay tuned to General Hospital each weekday afternoon to find out what happens next with "Sprina" and if Spencer will listen to Renault. Spoilers say Cyrus "has a big heart but is still an evil bastard "so anything is possible.