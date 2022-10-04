News reports suggest the "Fab Four" crave media coverage

The Fab Four The Royal Family Channel screenshot

Are the Fab Four trying to outdo one another?

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her grandsons and their wives have been in the spotlight on a daily basis. With each new story, the tide turns and the Prince and Princess of Wales along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go back and forth being villains or victims. Now there are claims that each couple is attempting to have more media coverage and popularity than the other.

Meghan Markle gets the most heat and more negative press than the other three put together. Fox News royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggests that Prince Harry's wife who was an actress does not know the difference between being a celebrity and a princess. Larcombe refers to Meghan as a Queen Bey wanna-be by using the nickname that fans have given the singer Beyonce.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl said the Duchess desires to be a Queen Bey and has wanted to be more popular than her sister-in-law ever since she married Prince Harry. A third royal expert and author Valentine Low says that both William and Kate felt upstaged by Meghan and Harry because their trip to South Africa received more media coverage than their trip to Pakistan.

There is no way to know for certain if any of this is true and hopefully it is not. Meghan Markle should have realized early on that Princess Kate will one day be Queen and that position will automatically increase her presence and power. Likewise, Kate as the wife of a future monarch should be confident of what lies ahead and not have a reason to envy her sister-in-law.

Is there competition between these young royals?

It's unfortunate but William is the heir and Harry sadly was known as the spare. There are also reports claiming King Charles was envious when the press and British subjects paid more attention to Princess Diana than him so it's possible there is a bit of competitive jealousy within the Fab Four. Prince William and Prince Harry are brothers and have always been competitive but the bottom line is that William is the future monarch and Harry is not and no amount of press coverage will change any of this.