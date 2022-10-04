Peter Bergman says he can't wait for fans to see what's coming on The Young and the Restless

Peter Bergman Wikepedia screenshot

Peter Bergman is excited about Jack Abbott's future

Peter Bergman who portrays Jack Abbott feels the same way as The Young and the Restless fans about the direction of the CBS soap. Recently, Soaps.com shared what the veteran actor had to say and viewers are in total agreement. Every issue that Bergman spoke of has been addressed by spoilers and on social media by those who watch the show.

Y&R fans have been troubled about the lack of the Abbott family on screen as well as how Jabot cosmetics had no one to run it except Jack. Viewers were also voicing that they desired to see Jack have a love life and be in a healthy relationship. Bergman said he did not like the fact that his character was wandering around the family mansion alone and that after he had eye surgery head writer Josh Griffith told him some changes were coming.

The Abbotts are front and center again

Bergman also shared that the Newman family was front and center while the Abbotts were not and again The Young and the Restless viewers were discussing the same thing. J0osh Griffith kept his word and now Kyle Abbott (Michae Mealor) has returned to Genoa City with Summer Newman Abbott (Alison Lanier) and Harrison Abbott (Kelen Enriquez). Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are working with Skyle for Marchetti which is in the same building as Jabot.

Jack hired Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) as his COO Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) stos by the family home and Jabot more often and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is often giving advice to Jack's granddaughter Allie Nguyen) Kelsey Wang. who is living at the mansion. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is scheduled to return home soon and Tucker McCall just came back to Genoa City and will be a problem for the Abbotts.

Bergman did not give away any details but he did tell Soaps.com that he enjoys the mix of older and younger Abbotts and how the storylines are dealing with real family issues. He added “These are multigenerational families who are interdependent, and we’re getting back to that more and more with each passing week,” “It’s fantastic stuff, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s coming next!” it sounds like the excitement will continue as The Young and the Restless heads toward 50 years on the air in 2023 so stay tuned.