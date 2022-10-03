Salem, VA

Roark Critchlow returns as Mike Horton on Days of Our Lives

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031HMc_0iKXeEhk00
Roarke CritchlowJill Johnson SOD screenshot

Dr. Mike Horton is back in Salem

Roark Critchlow was the third actor to portray Mike Horton on Days of Our Lives and stepped into the role from 1994-1999. He returned in June 2010, and is back again in October 2022. While Critchlow was in the role he fell in love with Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) and the two fought their feelings until they finally gave in and kissed during the 4th of July fireworks. They left Salem together but Carrie eventually went back to Austin Reeves ( Austin Peck).

The actor was born on May 11, 1963, in Calgary Ontario, grew up in Summerville British Columbia and made his television debut as Dave Gibson/Ro in 1989 on the Fox hit 21 Jump Street. Critchlow has worked steadily over the decades and has many television series, movie shorts and video games to his credit. In 2007 he portrayed Arthur Harrison in The Bold and the Beautiful and his last role was in 2018 as John Monroe in the Hallmark film Santa's Boots.

Jennifer needs her big brother

Roark Critchlow is returning to Days of Our Lives because his sister Jennifer Horton Devereaux Horton ( Melissa Reaves/Cady McClain) is having a hard time dealing with the death of her daughter Abigail Devereaux ( Marcie Miller) and has begun popping pills like there is no tomorrow. Dr. Mike Horton might be the only one who can get through to Jen and help her get clean before it is too late. Be sure to tune in to Days of Our Lives on Peacock to find out what happens once Mike is back in town.

# Roark Critchlow Days of Our

Comments / 0

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
38222 followers

