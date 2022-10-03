Andie Mcdowell busts stereotypes for older women with long gray hair

Andie McDowell rocks her gray hair The Drew Barrymore Show Screenshot

The natural look is becoming on Andie Mcdowell

In 2021 actress Andie Mcdowell was interviewed during the pandemic by Drew Barrymore who mentioned her gray locks. Mcdowell said her children told her she was a "badass" with gray hair and for now she was no longer going to dye it. Fast forward to 2022 and Andie, 64 is being celebrated for rocking her silver mane on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Today says Andie stole the show with her gray curls which speak volumes about how society views aging women. No one should have to be celebrated for allowing themselves to grow older gracefully and naturally rather than coloring their tresses because they feel like gray hair makes them look older. Soap star Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin, The Young and the Restless) went totally gray during the pandemic and fans dubbed him a silver fox and continue to say he looks great.

Unreasonable standards are placed on females in Hollywood

There is often a double standard in Hollywood when it comes to women as many actresses have said they felt pressured to look younger or lost roles because they did not. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the first celebrities in recent years to boldly stop dying her hair and advocate for natural beauty Curtis has been speaking out for years on the unnatural standards that Hollywood has for women.

Andy McDowell is not only busting the stereotype regarding women and gray hair but she is proving another long-held misconception is not accurate for everyone. There was a time when women were told that after 40 they must cut their tresses because long locks made them look older. Mcdowell's long, curly, gray mane tells us something different as she looks fabulous.