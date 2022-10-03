Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missing

Kimberly Felton is missing WDBJ7 screenshot

Fairfax County woman is missing

Fairfax County police have announced that they need the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered female. They are reporting that 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Felton was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen around 7 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 2. She was driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia license tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS) database, is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice. They indicate that more than 600,000 people go missing annually in the US. Approximately 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year and nationwide, there are about 6.5 missing persons for every 100,000 people. In 2021, 521,705 missing person cases were reported, and more than 485,000 of them were resolved within the year.

it's easier now to locate those who go missing

Thanks to the Internet it is easier to track individuals who have been reported missing and solve cases quicker than in the past. California is at the top of the list for missing persons and Massachusetts has the lowest rate of reports of individuals missing in the US.

The missing Fairfax County woman is considered endangered because she has mental and or physical health issues. When Felton was last seen she was wearing a long-sleeve yellow shirt and black and pink pants. She stands about 5’4″ and weighs around 230 pounds. If you or anyone you know believes they have seen Kimberly Felton or has any information related to her whereabouts please call the Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.